Accusations against Belarus for What Happening on Border are False

Poland's statements containing accusations against Belarus in border incidents do not correspond to reality, BelTA reports citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"Attempts to shift responsibility for the EU’s migration crisis to Belarus are misleading and do not contribute to resolving the issue. The EU’s policies, including military interventions, political pressure, and attempts to change governments, have destabilized entire regions, forcing millions of people to flee their homes,” the press service stated

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the EU refuses to constructively cooperate with the countries of origin of migrants, ignoring the real reasons for migration. At the same time, Brussels froze the dialogue with Belarus, including expert contacts, which actually stopped joint work on border and migration issues.