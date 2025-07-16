Queues of 2,200 Vehicles Form at EU Entry Points

Over 2,200 vehicles are currently queued at the entry points into the European Union. According to BELTA, citing the State Border Committee, the situation is tense.

As of 10:00 AM, approximately 1,700 trucks are awaiting entry into the EU.

Around 1,000 freight vehicles are lined up at the Lithuanian border crossings. The fewest trucks have crossed into the neighboring territory via the Medininkai ("Stone Log") checkpoint, where border control agencies processed only 14% of the usual volume. Similarly, the employees at the Šalčininkai ("Beniakoni") crossing allowed through 20% of the expected freight.

Before the Latvian border crossing at Paternieki ("Grigorovshchina"), a congestion of 650 freight trucks has formed. Latvian border control authorities processed merely 31% of the usual number of vehicles from Belarus over the past 24 hours.