Western Air Defense Systems Can't Cope with Russian Missiles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Western media, citing Ukrainian sources, claim that Russian ballistic missiles can bypass Patriot air defense radars, making their work in Ukraine more difficult.
It is stated that in recent months American air defense radars have been unable to detect the missiles.
Earlier, Trump said that 17 Patriot systems would soon be sent to Kiev as part of a new arms supply scheme funded by the EU. However, it was not clear from his statements whether he meant batteries or individual installations.