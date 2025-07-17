Moscow will interpret the Western proposal to establish a "coalition of the willing" forces as an act of intervention, and the appearance of such forces in Ukraine as a legitimate military target. This was stated by Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, during a briefing. She commented on the outcomes of the recent summit of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing."

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, remarked: "It turns out that all this time, while discussing ceasefires, they have been preparing to form these 'multinational Ukrainian forces.' This raises serious doubts about their true intentions and trustworthiness. They have repeatedly declared that deploying foreign armed units in Ukraine under any flag is utterly unacceptable. We interpret this as preparation for foreign intervention. We will regard these so-called 'multinational forces' as legitimate military targets."