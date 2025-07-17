The trade unions in Belarus should support not only labor collectives but also the overall stability of society. For the past 30 years, these principles have been enshrined in the decree "On the Development of Social Partnership."

On July 17, at the Palace of Independence, President Alexander Lukashenko was briefed by Yuri Senko, head of the organization, on the current situation within the trade union system — the primary link between employers and employees across various sectors.

The federation unites approximately four million Belarusians, so it is aware of what is happening at enterprises — the issues and the mood of the people. As the head of state noted, trade unions are grounded in the real sector of the economy.

Yuri Senko, for the trade union sphere, is somewhat an outsider. President Lukashenko requested an honest assessment of the processes within the organization, including any shortcomings, without embellishments.

"I very much hope that our trade unions will be an organized, powerful foundation for supporting stability in our society. I have received some questions from you beforehand that you would like to discuss — about overtime work, harvest campaigns. We will also talk about these tomorrow. There are also issues related to international activities and land plots. The country as a whole has always aimed to establish whether organizations are indeed managing the land plots they have used for generations, as people say. We need to establish the right to formalize ownership documents. As it turns out, the prices for these are quite high. I am ready to discuss this matter and others that may arise. Perhaps some assistance or support is needed," — said President Lukashenko.

"You may have noticed that I always pay attention to trade unions, even when discussing the socio-political situation in our country. Because they must be grounded in labor collectives, in people. That’s why I always support trade unions, and I thank you and our trade unions for actively participating in the pre-election campaign and providing significant assistance to everyone involved in the elections, including myself," — the head of state emphasized.

At the President’s request, Yuri Senko also provided an assessment of the current work of Belarus’s customs service, considering his many years of experience in the field.

Another topic in the report was the federation’s international presence. Trade unions continue to represent Belarusian interests at platforms of the International Labor Organization. All issues are addressed through agreements and with respect for the rights of all parties — principles that have been enshrined in Belarus for 30 years in the decree "On the Development of Social Partnership." Thus, the document celebrated its anniversary in 2025.

Yuri Senko, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus:

"The entire Labour Code, like many other regulatory acts, is permeated with issues related to the implementation of the decree 'On the Development of Social Partnership.' In particular, our Labour Code contains 105 norms referencing collective agreements. In our country, we know how to resolve issues not on barricades but at the negotiating table — and that is very important. It is crucial to quickly, competently, and clearly discuss all decisions that are important for both the enterprise and the worker."

The President was also briefed on the participation of trade union organizations in the harvest campaign. In 2024, nearly 9,000 workers — from cooks to combine harvesters — involved in the harvest were recognized for their efforts.

The trade unions pay close attention to working conditions, ensuring that employees regularly take vacations or days off, and avoid injury risks during work. Fatigue reduces concentration, especially in hot weather or physically demanding professions.