Authorities in European countries are tightening restrictions in the lead-up to Victory Day. Berlin police are preparing an order banning Russian and Soviet flags, as well as St. George ribbons, on May 8 and 9. The restrictions will apply to the sites of major Soviet memorials. Modern Russian military uniforms, marches, and symbols are also banned.

Similar measures have been introduced in the Baltic States, Moldova, and Ukraine. In Latvia, security services have begun issuing large-scale fines to citizens for social media posts. Even archived videos in which the St. George ribbon appears for a few seconds can be fined 350 euros. According to human rights activists, the Latvian State Security Service is closely monitoring the internet. Moreover, for legal entities, the fine for displaying prohibited symbols is 3,000 euros.