3.46 RUB
3.39 USD
3.51 EUR
SocietyPresidentEconomyPoliticsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Biden Administration Spent $10 Million to Create Transgender Animals
Millions of US taxpayer dollars have been spent on bizarre animal experiments. The Biden-Harris administration spent $10 million in 2024 to create and study transgender monkeys, mice, and rats, Congresswoman Nancy Mace said.
The research was aimed at conducting painful experiments on invasive surgery and hormone therapy in animals. In addition, the susceptibility of such animals to drug overdoses, as well as the ability to become infected with HIV, was studied.