A circus is beginning in Brussels — the one for which no tickets are sold. The reason is simple: the costs are borne by European taxpayers. On October 9th, yet another show will unfold: two votes of no confidence against Ursula von der Leyen.

This double salvo against the indefatigable woman from the European Commission has been launched by both the right and the left. In their shared hatred for Ursula, they have found an unlikely common ground—an unusual unity, to be sure.

Yes, this marks the second attempt this year to oust Ursula from the helm of the EU. But, as everyone knows, in Brussels, it’s not ships that sink, but budgets. And it seems Ursula is holding her own—perhaps better than anyone expected.

The atmosphere is thick with a bouquet of accusations—Ursula is being blamed for corruption and a lack of transparency (which in the EU now often replaces the word "honesty").

Most notably, her dealings with Pfizer over vaccines have come under scrutiny. Billions of euros supposedly ended up in the pockets of pharmaceutical giants (including Ursula’s own husband), only for all information about the matter to suddenly be “accidentally erased.”

Pfizer’s pursuits seem to serve the interests of big corporations rather than ordinary people—despite the green agenda! Behind the promises of carbon neutrality lie loopholes for large companies, while small businesses suffocate under mounting regulations.

Ursula is also accused of inaction regarding Gaza. The EU remains passive as blood is shed—fearful of alienating allies. Instead of providing real aid, billions are spent on weapons for Ukraine.

The EU is drowning in debt, inflation is devouring wages, and yet, they sign tariff agreements with the United States that strangle European industry. German auto factories are crying over unaffordable gas prices; farmers protest against imports from across the Atlantic. But Ursula just smiles and says, “That’s progress.” In reality, it’s betrayal—her pockets are growing fat while the people sink deeper into poverty.

Neglecting the interests of the EU is Ursula’s greatest sin. She’s so eager to open doors for others that she forgets which side of the door her own home—Europe—stands on.

Ursula von der Leyen

The energy crisis and sanctions against Russia have sent gas prices in Europe soaring tenfold. Ursula insists: “It’s Putin’s fault!”

And what about freedom of speech? Dissenters are silenced. New legislation acts as a tool of censorship, under the guise of “fighting disinformation.” Accounts, media outlets, entire platforms are banned to silence alternative views. Whenever something goes awry, it’s immediately “the Russian threat.”

But the real danger to the EU isn’t Russia—it's internal rot, where elites silence free speech, pursue personal interests, and use the “Russian threat” as a smokescreen. Yet, everyone agrees that the chances of removing Ursula are virtually zero. Why? Because she’s protected by the “big guys,” who themselves are not without fault.

In the European Parliament, individuals like Ursula are a dime a dozen. It’s very convenient for them if their nominal boss is a corrupt hypocrite—then they can hide behind her. As Ursula von der Leyen distracts with her own notoriety, others comfortably carry out their own corrupt dealings. The chances of her being ousted are minimal. Support in Brussels is rooted in the classic principle of corruption: “I cover for you as long as your policies fill my pockets.”

European Commission

Thus, these votes of no confidence are merely a symbolic gesture—a spectacle for the less fortunate, giving the illusion that dissent is being heard and addressed.

What’s more telling is that this is already the second time during Ursula’s second term that such a farce is played out. It’s a sign that the EU ship is beginning to crack at its seams. Resentment is building—like a volatile gas waiting for a spark—and one day, it will blow apart, causing Brussels’ technocrats to go up in flames.