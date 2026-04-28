Bishkek Holds SCO Defense Ministers Meeting

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5ec6b11-fec0-4d03-af06-ad0561501dff/conversions/6f371a19-3096-47fe-96b3-e3eb58de2fe5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5ec6b11-fec0-4d03-af06-ad0561501dff/conversions/6f371a19-3096-47fe-96b3-e3eb58de2fe5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5ec6b11-fec0-4d03-af06-ad0561501dff/conversions/6f371a19-3096-47fe-96b3-e3eb58de2fe5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f5ec6b11-fec0-4d03-af06-ad0561501dff/conversions/6f371a19-3096-47fe-96b3-e3eb58de2fe5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On April 28, a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) states' defense ministers is held in Bishkek. The event is attended by the heads of defense departments of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, China, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Iran, and the SCO Secretary General.

Before the meeting, the participants laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in Victory Square. On April 27, Belarus' Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin met with the Deputy Minister of Defense of Iran. The parties discussed current issues of bilateral military cooperation and exchanged views on global and regional security. Particular attention was paid to the situation in the Middle East.