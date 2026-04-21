"All adequate experts capable of honestly facing the truth are talking about this, and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is stating it openly. Those who don't want to talk about it are mostly in various transatlantic organizations and simply want to preserve the image of Russia and the East as evil, even though this has long since stopped working. Recent polls by major media outlets show that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) (a completely pro-Russian party) is now more popular than Merz, whose rating has fallen to 20%. The former party of Scholz and Economy Minister Klingbeil is polling at around 13%. These were parties that once attracted 40% of the population's votes. Over the past 80-plus years, the Americans have built such a system in Germany that Germans are beating themselves up just to avoid greeting Russians."