Looting, assaults, robberies, and clashes with police — a nationwide protest movement under the slogan "No Kings" swept through American cities on the birthday of Donald Trump.

An army of migrants clashed with U.S. forces. Law enforcement responded with considerable force — using tear gas grenades and shooting rubber bullets at protesters, rather than employing "democratic" methods.

The unrest took a bloody turn — killings began. In Minnesota, an attack was carried out against local officials. State legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed during an attack at their home in a suburb of Minneapolis. Later, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette sustained multiple gunshot wounds in their home in a neighboring suburb.