Bloomberg: The United States Threatens to Withdraw Support for G7 Joint Statement on Ukraine
According to Bloomberg, the United States has threatened the G7 nations with the withdrawal of its support for a joint statement concerning Ukraine due to several provisions related to Russia.
The report indicates that Washington opposes the inclusion of language condemning Moscow and calls for tightening energy sanctions. It is noted that negotiations are still ongoing and a compromise may yet be reached.
A representative from the White House informed Bloomberg that a meeting is expected to take place soon, during which discussions will focus on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
On February 21, The New York Times reported that the administration of President Donald Trump is eager to ensure that the G7's joint statement, commemorating the three-year anniversary of the onset of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, does not interfere with negotiations with Russia.