Bloomberg: Trump Intends to Sell Seats on Gaza Peace Council for $1 Billion
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A billion dollars per seat. This is the minimum financial contribution the US presidential administration has set for states seeking permanent membership in the Gaza Peace Council, Bloomberg reports.
The authors of the article cite the Council's charter. The document states that President Donald Trump will become the first chairman, with the right to decide who will join the organization. Each member state will have one vote, and decisions will be made by majority vote, but all decisions will first need to be approved by the chairman.