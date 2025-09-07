3.70 BYN
BRICS Summit: Lula da Silva Declares Brazil Will Find New Partners Instead of U.S.
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The BRICS leaders' summit, initiated by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is currently underway online.
The theme addresses the sharp escalation of the trade war initiated by the United States. The catalyst was Trump’s decision to impose a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports, which he justified as a response to what he called the "anti-American policies" of BRICS.
Lula da Silva has already announced Brazil’s intention to seek new trading partners and has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The summit is taking place in a strictly closed format, without press coverage or a final communiqué, reports Bloomberg.