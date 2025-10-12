Lukashenko Makes Personnel Decisions Regarding Belarusian Diplomatic Corps

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made personnel decisions regarding the Belarusian diplomatic corps, BELTA reports.

Dmitry Derevinsky has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of Ecuador, with concurrent accreditation. He also serves as Belarus's Ambassador to Venezuela.

Dmitry Krasovsky has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Uganda, with concurrent accreditation. He was previously appointed Head of the Belarusian Diplomatic Mission in Kenya. He also serves concurrently as Belarus' Permanent Representative to the African Union, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).