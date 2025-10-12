3.69 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.47 BYN
Lukashenko: The light industry in Belarus cannot be overlooked
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated the need to overcome problematic issues in the Belarusian light industry, BELTA reported.
The head of state approved the appointment of Nadezhda Lazarevich as Chairperson of the Belarusian State Concern for the Production and Sale of Light Industry Goods (Bellegprom Concern). She previously served as First Deputy Chairperson of the Minsk City Executive Committee. Meanwhile, Tatyana Lugina, who previously headed Bellegprom Concern, will now head Kamvol company.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that both the Presidential Administration and the government have informed him that the situation at the concern is difficult. "For various reasons. And, while I'm always wary of any information, in this case I believe the situation there is complex," the President said.
"I generally admire women. And in this position, you'll have to work as a challenging leader. But I must say that this is your last chance. Unless you can do it, I won't talk to you again. You're competent and experienced. Less talk, more action," the head of state explains. "I'm telling you plainly. Either you forge your own destiny for the future (it all depends on you). Or I simply won't have the words to speak to you. Take me as you will. But we need to pull this industry back together. It's about people. We need to feed and clothe them. We've fed them, and clothed them. But we mustn't let all this slip away."
"So, ladies, get to work. And only forward. There's no other way," the Belarusian leader emphasized.