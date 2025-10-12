Belarusian Delegation Participates in Global Women's Summit in Beijing

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a75720f2-a29f-4734-a8e2-e2e043c17da2/conversions/a15e235d-3c03-4c17-81fe-db6d7339b490-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a75720f2-a29f-4734-a8e2-e2e043c17da2/conversions/a15e235d-3c03-4c17-81fe-db6d7339b490-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a75720f2-a29f-4734-a8e2-e2e043c17da2/conversions/a15e235d-3c03-4c17-81fe-db6d7339b490-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a75720f2-a29f-4734-a8e2-e2e043c17da2/conversions/a15e235d-3c03-4c17-81fe-db6d7339b490-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian delegation is taking part in the Global Women's Summit. It opened on October 13 with the participation of the Chinese leader.

This large-scale event brought together representatives from over 150 countries. The summit is taking place during the 30th anniversary of the Fourth UN World Conference on Women, which adopted the Beijing Declaration.

According to experts from around the world, this represents a significant milestone in the global fight for women's rights. China alone has implemented over 20 projects since then.

Today, new steps were announced to eliminate poverty, combat violence and discrimination, and promote projects that help women assume leadership positions.

The Belarusian Union of Women is currently actively collaborating with women's movements in dozens of countries, implementing a number of projects. A lively marathon of meetings took place on the sidelines of the summit.