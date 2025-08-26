Brussels to Transfer F-16 Fighters for Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/041e190b-ba8f-4802-9119-0bc19093fd67/conversions/ce3e07af-b7e0-4796-a3c1-78b095afc99b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/041e190b-ba8f-4802-9119-0bc19093fd67/conversions/ce3e07af-b7e0-4796-a3c1-78b095afc99b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/041e190b-ba8f-4802-9119-0bc19093fd67/conversions/ce3e07af-b7e0-4796-a3c1-78b095afc99b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/041e190b-ba8f-4802-9119-0bc19093fd67/conversions/ce3e07af-b7e0-4796-a3c1-78b095afc99b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European authorities are on a militarization path. This follows from the statement of the Belgian Foreign Minister.

Brussels will transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine in September. The country will also allocate 20 million euros for economic support to Kiev, provide ships for mine clearance in the Black Sea and drones.