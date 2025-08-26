3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.47 BYN
Brussels to Transfer F-16 Fighters for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European authorities are on a militarization path. This follows from the statement of the Belgian Foreign Minister.
Brussels will transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine in September. The country will also allocate 20 million euros for economic support to Kiev, provide ships for mine clearance in the Black Sea and drones.
Brussels previously committed to transfer old F-16s to Ukraine, but only after it purchases 11 new F-35 fighters from the United States. However, none of them have been delivered to Belgium at the moment.