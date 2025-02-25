Budapest sues over European Commission for restricting rights of Hungarian universities

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45263814-1397-4dda-8c0f-7504dbbba3b6/conversions/be0e4352-ed05-45ff-bffb-2a6b1608e65c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45263814-1397-4dda-8c0f-7504dbbba3b6/conversions/be0e4352-ed05-45ff-bffb-2a6b1608e65c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45263814-1397-4dda-8c0f-7504dbbba3b6/conversions/be0e4352-ed05-45ff-bffb-2a6b1608e65c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45263814-1397-4dda-8c0f-7504dbbba3b6/conversions/be0e4352-ed05-45ff-bffb-2a6b1608e65c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Hungarian government will file a lawsuit in the EU Court of Justice against the European Commission, which has restricted the rights of national universities and excluded them from educational programs.

Thus, Budapest is trying to challenge the decision of Brussels bureaucrats, which the country's Ministry of Education says seriously infringes on the autonomy of universities, students and researchers.