Budapest sues over European Commission for restricting rights of Hungarian universities
The Hungarian government will file a lawsuit in the EU Court of Justice against the European Commission, which has restricted the rights of national universities and excluded them from educational programs.
Thus, Budapest is trying to challenge the decision of Brussels bureaucrats, which the country's Ministry of Education says seriously infringes on the autonomy of universities, students and researchers.
Earlier, Hungarian universities were deprived of funds allocated under the EU programs because the European Commission cane to conclusion that "local legislation does not adequately regulate the risks of conflicts of interest arising from the trustees of trust funds" used to finance universities.