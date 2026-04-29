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Charles III taunted Trump with White House jokes
The British monarch's visit to the United States continues. And it seems Charles III has decided to rival Trump in the realm of political satire
The British monarch's visit to the United States continues. And it seems Charles III has decided to rival Trump in the realm of political satire. Speaking at the White House, the King of Great Britain spoke of its reconstruction and recalled how, in 1814, a British landing party burned down the government building during the Anglo-American War.
Charles III, King of Great Britain:
"On this occasion, Mr. President, I cannot help but notice the changes to the East Wing since your visit to Windsor Castle last year. And I regret to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at beautifying the White House complex in 1814."
However, the British King's taunts did not end there. He also recalled Trump's words that Europe would speak German if it weren't for the United States, and stated that if it weren't for Great Britain, the United States would speak French. Apparently, Charles III was referring to the results of the Seven Years' War, by the end of which the British had finally established themselves in the colonial territories and ousted the French.