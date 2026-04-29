Charles III taunted Trump with White House jokes

The British monarch's visit to the United States continues. And it seems Charles III has decided to rival Trump in the realm of political satire

The British monarch's visit to the United States continues. And it seems Charles III has decided to rival Trump in the realm of political satire. Speaking at the White House, the King of Great Britain spoke of its reconstruction and recalled how, in 1814, a British landing party burned down the government building during the Anglo-American War.

Charles III, King of Great Britain:

"On this occasion, Mr. President, I cannot help but notice the changes to the East Wing since your visit to Windsor Castle last year. And I regret to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at beautifying the White House complex in 1814."