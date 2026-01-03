3.71 BYN
China calls on US to immediately release Maduro and his wife
China calls on the US to ensure the personal safety of Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife, as well as to immediately release them and resolve this issue through dialogue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.
Nicolaás Maduro and Cilia Flores are currently being held in a detention center in New York. According to media reports, Maduro will appear in Manhattan federal court on January 5 on drug and weapons charges.
While Venezuelan President Maduro remains illegally detained in New York, Delcy Rodríguez has been appointed acting head of state. This decision was made by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Bolivarian Republic. The ruling states that Rodríguez "assumes the presidency to guarantee the continuity of government and the comprehensive protection of the country."