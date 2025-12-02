China has declared the confiscation of Russian assets to aid Kiev unacceptable. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, Beijing consistently opposes any unilateral sanctions that violate international law and are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council.

On December 3, the European Commission will present a proposal to finance Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. A sum of between €185 billion and €210 billion is being discussed as a loan, which Kiev would conditionally be repaid after the end of the conflict and in the event of "payment by Moscow for material damages." The United States also strongly opposes this; the Trump administration proposes returning the funds to Russia after the signing of a peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.