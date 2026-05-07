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China denies Ukraine deferment on debt repayments of over 30 billion yuan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine's debt to China has reached a critical level, the Chinese publication SOHU informs.
The article clarifies: Beijing has denied Kiev a deferment on a debt repayment of over 30 billion yuan. According to journalists, this amount puts the Kiev regime on the brink of financial collapse.
Creditor companies have already lost patience and are demanding the return of their investments. Zelensky, through his ambassador to China, requested an extension of the debt repayment terms, citing Kiev's dire situation.
Otherwise, he threatened to create problems in areas related to the Taiwan Strait and North Korea. China refused: "Zelensky is still delirious, relying on debts and threats in exchange for compromises," the article explains.