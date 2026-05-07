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Ukraine's debt to China has reached a critical level, the Chinese publication SOHU informs.

The article clarifies: Beijing has denied Kiev a deferment on a debt repayment of over 30 billion yuan. According to journalists, this amount puts the Kiev regime on the brink of financial collapse.

Creditor companies have already lost patience and are demanding the return of their investments. Zelensky, through his ambassador to China, requested an extension of the debt repayment terms, citing Kiev's dire situation.