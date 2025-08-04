Watch onlineTV Programm
China has no intention of giving up Russian oil

Following Brazil and India, China has rejected US demands to stop buying Russian oil, the Associated Press reports.

Representatives of official Beijing made this statement during negotiations on mutual duties that are being conducted with Washington.

In recent days, Trump has launched an attack on Russia's trading partners, demanding that they reduce or even stop cooperation with Moscow. The Americans are using the threat of secondary sanctions, which could reach 100%, as a weapon.