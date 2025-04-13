3.64 BYN
China intends to join efforts against U.S. hegemony
The trade confrontation continues. The Chinese authorities intend to join efforts with interested countries to protect economic globalization from U.S. tariff hegemony.
This was stated by the deputy head of the country's General Customs Administration. He said: "We insist that the U.S. side immediately correct the erroneous actions and settle trade differences through equal dialog in accordance with the principle of mutual respect."
The head of the U.S. Department of Commerce assured that Washington has contacted Beijing on the settlement of trade differences. And the master of the White House announced new tariffs on imports of semiconductors in the United States. That will be announced by Trump within a week.