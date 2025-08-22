3.70 BYN
China Launches World's First Next-Generation Mirror-Solar Power Plant
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In China, the pioneering next-generation mirror-solar power station has been officially launched in the Gansu Province.
Thirty thousand mirrors direct sunlight onto towering 200-meter structures, where salt solutions are heated to the point of melting, producing steam that drives turbines.
Thanks to an innovative thermal storage system, the station can continue generating electricity even after sunset. Its annual energy output is comparable to the total yearly consumption of electricity in Luxembourg.
Similar installations are already in operation elsewhere. For example, in Australia, a thermosolar plant combines concentrated solar power with hydro-storage, harnessing the sun’s energy with remarkable efficiency.