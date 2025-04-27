3.65 BYN
China Open to Tariffs Talks, but Demands Respectful Dialogue
China has expressed a willingness to discuss tariffs with the US, but stresses that the dialogue must be based on mutual respect, and that Washington should make the first move. This was stated by Chen Xu, China's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.
According to the diplomat, the US approach to imposing tariffs has been "very egoistic and not what one would expect from a great power."
In early April, Washington imposed tariffs and retaliatory measures on almost every country globally, including China. Subsequent increases have led to tariffs on Chinese goods reaching 145%, and tariffs on imported products.