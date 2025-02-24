China Proposes to Reflect 80th Anniversary of Victory over Fascism in the Final Documents of SCO

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/453367b0-660f-41d5-9edb-797e3e77e57e/conversions/ee7c6c81-b6f7-4b22-9f50-866aaf987b71-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/453367b0-660f-41d5-9edb-797e3e77e57e/conversions/ee7c6c81-b6f7-4b22-9f50-866aaf987b71-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/453367b0-660f-41d5-9edb-797e3e77e57e/conversions/ee7c6c81-b6f7-4b22-9f50-866aaf987b71-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/453367b0-660f-41d5-9edb-797e3e77e57e/conversions/ee7c6c81-b6f7-4b22-9f50-866aaf987b71-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

China, which is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year, has proposed to include the date of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Fascism in the final documents of the organization’s summit, stated China's ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

A round table titled "SCO in Action: Prospects for Cooperation between China and Uzbekistan" took place in Tashkent, where a presentation of China’s presidency in the SCO this year was also held.

"This year marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in the global anti-fascist war and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations. China proposes to include references to these important historical events in the final documents of the SCO summit," said Yu Jun during the opening of the event.

The diplomat expressed hope that at this year's summit, "the parties will be able to reach a greater consensus, articulate a common position with a loud voice, and advance the SCO to a new stage of development."

The ambassador noted that under its presidency, China plans to hold more than 40 events of various formats and mechanisms within the SCO framework. "These concrete measures will contribute to further strengthening political trust, ensuring common security, promoting universal prosperity, developing people-to-people diplomacy, and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation in order to build closer ties for a shared future within the SCO," added Yu Jun.