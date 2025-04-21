3.68 BYN
China reduces imports of some U.S. goods
In March, amid escalating trade tensions, China sharply reduced imports of some U.S. goods. The most affected - liquefied natural gas and wheat.
At the same time, at the end of last year, the United States was among the largest suppliers of this crop to the Celestial Empire. The share of imports from America amounted to 17% or 600 million dollars. The situation with LNG is similar.
The U.S. was among the top 5 exporters to the Chinese market. Last year, China purchased U.S. LNG worth $2.4 billion.