China Retaliates against USA
Text by:Editorial office news.by
China has struck the United States back. Washington will impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1.
Meanwhile, China has already begun collecting port charges from American vessels. These charges will amount to approximately $60 per net ton. The charges to American vessels will be increased in the future. They are planned to rise to $90 per ton starting in April 2026, and then to $120 per ton a year later.
The General Administration of Customs of China explained the measures taken as necessary to ensure fair trade competition. The agency called Trump's economic policy toward Beijing misguided, adding that it will not be possible to achieve a compromise by imposing a unilateral policy.