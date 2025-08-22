China has expressed its readiness to send military personnel to Ukraine as peacekeepers. This information is reported by German media citing anonymous EU diplomats who refer to sources within the Chinese government circles. According to these reports, Beijing is willing to take such a step provided that "the peacekeeping forces operate under a UN mandate."

In Brussels, media report that this prospect has elicited mixed reactions. On one hand, China's participation in the plan to deploy foreign troops in Ukraine supports Europe's stance.

On the other hand, Kiev’s allies fear that China may engage in data collection in Ukraine and, in case of conflict, adopt a pro-Russian position. European so-called peacekeepers are unwilling to allow this.