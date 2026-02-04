Chinese Foreign Ministry: China Regrets Termination of New START Treaty between Russia and US

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1cee41ac-ae95-46e5-aead-80ac641232ee/conversions/7a064195-c2bc-48e4-9fbf-dfbf0d5f8253-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1cee41ac-ae95-46e5-aead-80ac641232ee/conversions/7a064195-c2bc-48e4-9fbf-dfbf0d5f8253-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1cee41ac-ae95-46e5-aead-80ac641232ee/conversions/7a064195-c2bc-48e4-9fbf-dfbf0d5f8253-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1cee41ac-ae95-46e5-aead-80ac641232ee/conversions/7a064195-c2bc-48e4-9fbf-dfbf0d5f8253-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

China regrets the expiration of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) between Russia and the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated at a briefing.

He stated that this agreement is of paramount importance for maintaining global strategic stability. However, despite Washington's attempts to persuade Beijing to participate in nuclear disarmament mechanisms, China will not be able to join the talks at this stage due to the disparity in nuclear capabilities with the United States.