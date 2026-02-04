3.73 BYN
Chinese Foreign Ministry: China Regrets Termination of New START Treaty between Russia and US
China regrets the expiration of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) between Russia and the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated at a briefing.
He stated that this agreement is of paramount importance for maintaining global strategic stability. However, despite Washington's attempts to persuade Beijing to participate in nuclear disarmament mechanisms, China will not be able to join the talks at this stage due to the disparity in nuclear capabilities with the United States.
Moscow also views the termination of the New START negatively. As Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted, an initiative to maintain the nuclear arms control ceilings for another year even after the treaty's expiration has remained unanswered. He stated that after the New START Treaty expires, Russia will be guided by its national interests, while maintaining a responsible and considerate approach.