Chinese Ministry of Commerce: U.S. Violated the Agreement Reached in Geneva
The United States has violated the agreement reached during negotiations in Geneva, which harms Beijing's legitimate rights and interests. Washington has additionally imposed certain discriminatory restrictive measures against China.
The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China clarified that these measures include the publication of export control guidelines for artificial intelligence chips, the suspension of chip design software sales to China, and the announcement of visa revocations for Chinese students.
“If the United States continues to act in this manner and damages China's interests, Beijing will take decisive measures to defend its lawful rights,” emphasized the Ministry of Commerce of China.