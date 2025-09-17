Closure of Polish Border Threatens to Disrupt Trade between EU and China

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c402e5-06b7-4f1b-9d88-a739786f982e/conversions/e6817559-361b-4144-a127-db2d518a3244-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c402e5-06b7-4f1b-9d88-a739786f982e/conversions/e6817559-361b-4144-a127-db2d518a3244-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c402e5-06b7-4f1b-9d88-a739786f982e/conversions/e6817559-361b-4144-a127-db2d518a3244-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a9c402e5-06b7-4f1b-9d88-a739786f982e/conversions/e6817559-361b-4144-a127-db2d518a3244-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The complete closure of Poland's border with Belarus threatens to disrupt trade between the EU and China, Politico reports.

The decision by Warsaw's leadership affected a route that carries 90% of rail freight between Beijing and the EU, worth over €25 billion annually. Meanwhile, Poland's trade deficit already comes to $4 billion.

Against this backdrop, Minister of the Interior and Administration Kierwiński expressed hope that the closure of the border with Belarus will not last long.