Closure of Polish Border Threatens to Disrupt Trade between EU and China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The complete closure of Poland's border with Belarus threatens to disrupt trade between the EU and China, Politico reports.
The decision by Warsaw's leadership affected a route that carries 90% of rail freight between Beijing and the EU, worth over €25 billion annually. Meanwhile, Poland's trade deficit already comes to $4 billion.
Against this backdrop, Minister of the Interior and Administration Kierwiński expressed hope that the closure of the border with Belarus will not last long.
According to him, the crossing points will remain frozen until Warsaw is assured of the absence of a threat associated with the Zapad-2025 military exercises (which, incidentally, have already concluded).