Commander of Iran's Central Headquarters Falls Victim of Israeli Attack
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The commander of Iran’s "Hatam al-Anbiya" Central Command has died from injuries sustained a week after an Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic, reports RIA Novosti.
"General Ali Shadmani, commander of the 'Hatam al-Anbiya' Central Command, has joined his martyr comrades, succumbing to severe wounds received during the Israeli regime’s attack a week ago," the statement said.
The "Hatam al-Anbiya" Central Command is responsible for planning operations and coordinating activities within the Iranian Armed Forces.