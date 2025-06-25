Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Commander of Iran's Central Headquarters Falls Victim of Israeli Attack

Commander of Iran's Central Headquarters Falls Victim of Israeli Attack

The commander of Iran’s "Hatam al-Anbiya" Central Command has died from injuries sustained a week after an Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic, reports RIA Novosti.

"General Ali Shadmani, commander of the 'Hatam al-Anbiya' Central Command, has joined his martyr comrades, succumbing to severe wounds received during the Israeli regime’s attack a week ago," the statement said.

The "Hatam al-Anbiya" Central Command is responsible for planning operations and coordinating activities within the Iranian Armed Forces.