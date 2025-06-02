Conference on Eurasian Security to be Held in Minsk on October 28-29

The III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will be held on October 28-29. It will discuss the military factors, transnational challenges and threats, economic security. This was reported by Spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Varankov, TASS writes.

"The III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will be held on October 28-29, 2025. During the conference it is planned to continue the dialog on the formation of equal and indivisible security architecture in the Eurasian space, multipolar and fair world order," he said.