Consequences of disconnection from BRELL - several large hospitals in Latvia switched to generators

A number of large hospitals in Latvia switched to power generators after the country was disconnected from BRELL. It is reported that the decision was made without coordinating with the ministries of health and energy without assessing the possible risks.

The work of the hospitals was not disrupted, but in some departments it was impossible to charge phones or use an electric bed.

On February 9, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are preparing to connect to the European power grid - voltage control tests are underway. An emergency situation was reported in Elektrenai. There, the combined cycle unit of the complex is working intermittently.