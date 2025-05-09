Diplomacy Instead of Strikes — Pakistan Will Not Escalate Its Conflict with India

Amid escalating tensions with India, Pakistan currently has no plans to respond with military action against New Delhi, opting instead to pursue diplomatic channels through its allies, reports CNN.

"Pakistan does not wish to retaliate for India's aggression until its allies attempt to engage in diplomacy," the channel notes, emphasizing that the United States, Saudi Arabia, and several other nations are engaging with both sides of the conflict in efforts to de-escalate the situation.

According to a source from the channel, "Pakistan is providing space for diplomacy." The source also denies reports that Pakistan has conducted strikes against India.

"Pakistan has not launched any missile attacks or sent drones into India," he affirmed.

Additionally, the source mentioned that Pakistan has urged the United States to utilize satellite imagery to verify or refute India's claims of alleged strikes in Jammu and Poonch.

On the night of May 7, India’s Ministry of Defence launched Operation "Sindoor," targeting nine locations within Pakistan and the Pakistani-controlled region of Kashmir, where terrorists were believed to be operating. The ministry stressed that no Pakistani military installations were attacked during the operation. Conversely, Pakistani authorities stated that India had targeted five populated areas within Pakistan, resulting in over 20 casualties and more than 40 injuries.

The Indian Defence Joint Command reported that on Thursday evening, Indian military bases in Jammu, Poonch, and Udhampur were attacked from Pakistan using missiles and drones, with no casualties reported. By Friday morning, the Indian army asserted that it had successfully repelled attacks by Pakistani drones and other offensive devices along the border regions.