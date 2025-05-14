Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to kick off on May 15. Trump does not plan visit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fe206c8-ce6c-476b-8b6a-d3f16e7c296b/conversions/3519f527-fedf-4425-9b8e-30c8abcdcab2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fe206c8-ce6c-476b-8b6a-d3f16e7c296b/conversions/3519f527-fedf-4425-9b8e-30c8abcdcab2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fe206c8-ce6c-476b-8b6a-d3f16e7c296b/conversions/3519f527-fedf-4425-9b8e-30c8abcdcab2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fe206c8-ce6c-476b-8b6a-d3f16e7c296b/conversions/3519f527-fedf-4425-9b8e-30c8abcdcab2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine will start in Istanbul on 15 May. A Russian delegation has already arrived in Turkey. It is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. We shall remind you that he also led a group of negotiators in Istanbul in spring 2022.

The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the Armed Forces General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and a group of experts.

The Ukrainian delegation will include the head of the president's office Yermak, Defense Minister Umerov, Foreign Minister Sybiha and President's Advisor Zhovkva.