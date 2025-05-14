3.72 BYN
Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to kick off on May 15. Trump does not plan visit
Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine will start in Istanbul on 15 May. A Russian delegation has already arrived in Turkey. It is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. We shall remind you that he also led a group of negotiators in Istanbul in spring 2022.
The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the Armed Forces General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and a group of experts.
The Ukrainian delegation will include the head of the president's office Yermak, Defense Minister Umerov, Foreign Minister Sybiha and President's Advisor Zhovkva.
The sources note that all decisions on the negotiations will be made personally by Zelensky, who is flying not to Istanbul but to Ankara. In addition to representatives of Moscow and Kiev, a U.S. delegation will also be present in Istanbul: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. Trump himself is not planning a visit.