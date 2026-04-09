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Easter Ceasefire - Russia and Ukraine Agree to Ceasefire
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Easter Ceasefire - Russia and Ukraine Agree to Ceasefirenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efdce128-a9dd-440d-a4df-4999f248e915/conversions/1d52c924-111f-4f83-83e9-04832831bcd7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efdce128-a9dd-440d-a4df-4999f248e915/conversions/1d52c924-111f-4f83-83e9-04832831bcd7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efdce128-a9dd-440d-a4df-4999f248e915/conversions/1d52c924-111f-4f83-83e9-04832831bcd7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efdce128-a9dd-440d-a4df-4999f248e915/conversions/1d52c924-111f-4f83-83e9-04832831bcd7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Russia has declared an Easter ceasefire. It will be in effect from 4:00 PM on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12.
Moscow called on Kyiv to follow suit, but reserved the right for its army to retaliate if the enemy violates the ceasefire.
Zelenskyy has already confirmed that Ukraine will join the Easter ceasefire. According to him, it could continue after the Easter celebrations, if Russia so desires.