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Easter Ceasefire - Russia and Ukraine Agree to Ceasefire

Easter Ceasefire - Russia and Ukraine Agree to Ceasefire

Russia has declared an Easter ceasefire. It will be in effect from 4:00 PM on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12.

Moscow called on Kyiv to follow suit, but reserved the right for its army to retaliate if the enemy violates the ceasefire.

Zelenskyy has already confirmed that Ukraine will join the Easter ceasefire. According to him, it could continue after the Easter celebrations, if Russia so desires.

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