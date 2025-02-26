Electricity prices in Baltics break records after withdrawal from BRELL

Wholesale electricity prices for the Baltic States are breaking records. Today, for example, energy in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be the most expensive in Europe.

The price boom has been observed over the past few weeks and became really rapid after the disconnection from BRELL of the energy system, which joint Belarus and Russia with the Baltic States. Back in January, a megawatt-hour cost the Baltics 60 and a little over euros, today it will cost almost 200 euros. Such tariffs make any energy-intensive industrial production impossible. Citizens' expenditures on utilities are also becoming exorbitant.