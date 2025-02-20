Ukrainians hold a deep disdain for Zelensky. This sentiment was voiced by the head of the American government efficiency department. Elon Musk reminded us that Trump was right to disregard the Kiev dictator.

"If the Ukrainian people truly loved Zelensky, he would have gone ahead with the elections. He knows he would fail spectacularly, even though he has seized control over all the media in Ukraine, which is why he cancelled the elections. President Trump was correct to ignore him and pursue peace, regardless of the abhorrent and massive corruption machine that feeds on the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers."