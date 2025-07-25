There will be no victors in the Third World War. This is a point constantly emphasized by the head of the Belarusian state. That is precisely why Belarus has always advocated for peaceful conflict resolution and has devoted maximum effort toward achieving it.

This year marks twenty years of the Belarusian peacekeeping company, often called the "Blue Helmets." The domestic peacekeepers have participated in a number of complex missions. Today, however, nearly all of the army’s tasks bear a peacekeeping character. Belarus calls for stability and good neighborliness through constructive friendly initiatives, while being prepared to give a firm response if necessary.

The outcome of the special operation on Ukrainian territory now appears more likely to be an irreversible catastrophe rather than a diplomatic resolution. The trajectory of escalation has a final point, however distant it may be—potentially the ultimate station for the entire planet. Following the lead of U.S. President Donald Trump, military aid has already flowed into Kyiv along old channels, meaning the bloodshed will fill those channels as well. Meanwhile, the West increasingly verbalizes and practices the production of nuclear threats: sometimes they speak of modernizing nuclear arsenals, other times they consider specific plans to relocate special warheads to the East. It seems that radiation does not frighten true democrats.

At the same time, Belarus appears quite peculiar. The calls from Minsk for a shift toward peace resonate as dissonant in the region. But words are not all; Minsk actively employs various formats and platforms—such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS—to ensure that constructive integration projects gain weight and serve as obstacles to war.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, stated:

"Despite all risks and threats, and all accusations against Belarus, we consistently adhere to principles of a peaceful foreign policy. Our initiatives to launch a global dialogue on security are steps long awaited by people across all continents."

Peacekeeping is literally about Belarus. This summer, the country’s Blue Helmets celebrated their 20th anniversary. Few know that exactly fifteen years ago, the Belarusian President made the decision to send servicemen to Lebanon to participate in activities aimed at maintaining international peace in the region. The mission, conducted within the United Nations forces, lasted 13 years and significantly enriched Belarusian experience in crisis management.