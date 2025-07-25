Fidan Expresses Hope for Rapid Meeting of Russia, USA, and Ukraine Leaders in Istanbul

"I hope that this will happen soon. I believe that all three leaders will gather in Istanbul under the leadership of our president," said Fidan at a press conference in Istanbul, commenting on the results of the third round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which took place on July 23 at the Çırağan Palace.

According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, the possibility of a meeting between the leaders was on the agenda of the negotiations.

"Russia and Ukraine have expressed good will regarding a possible meeting in Istanbul. Our president strongly believes in the possibility of holding a summit and wants to accelerate this process. However, for such a meeting to happen, progress at the delegation level is necessary," Fidan stated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on July 25 plans to speak by phone with his Russian and American counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, about the possibility of a Ukraine-related meeting in Istanbul.

The third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on Ukrainian settlement took place on July 23 in Istanbul. Before the full meeting, heads of the delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, held a one-on-one conversation. The negotiations in full session lasted about 40 minutes, during which the parties discussed positions outlined in draft memoranda.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange not only military personnel but also civilians. Russia proposed that Ukraine establish three online working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow suggested that Kyiv transfer another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen and return to short humanitarian pauses along the front line to collect the wounded and the bodies of the deceased.