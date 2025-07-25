Moldova has been swept by mass protests. In Chișinău, tens of thousands gathered for a rally to protest against the policies of President Maia Sandu.

Supporters of four opposition parties, which recently announced the formation of a new bloc for participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections, took to the streets. The police are obstructing the peaceful demonstration: conducting checks, blocking roads. There have also been reports of numerous detentions. Nevertheless, the rally was impressive: the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28 do not promise Maia Sandu a peaceful triumph.

Ordinary Moldovans have many questions for the current authorities. The country’s poverty level has reached record highs, hitting 40% in rural areas. An average resident spends a significant portion of their income on food. Despite the government’s active efforts to imitate integration with Europe, experts point out that the main socio-economic parameters of Moldova are close to those of West Africa and Pacific island nations. This situation is primarily due to the failed economic policies of the current pro-Western leadership.

Tudor Shoilica, political analyst (Moldova):

"When pro-European forces came to power, our situation worsened: citizens began emigrating abroad, prices soared along with inflation. People are dying from hunger and cold, villages are emptying, factories are being destroyed and closed, and there is no investment. Meanwhile, the state is taking on colossal debts and loans—where is the money going? The external debt has increased over the past four years more than in the entire 30 years of independence. Where are the funds?"