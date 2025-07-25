Germany Delivers Three Patriot Systems to Ukraine

Germany has already supplied Kiev with three Patriot surface-to-air missile systems and is currently discussing with the United States the possibility of further deliveries and replenishing its arsenals. This is reported by The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials.

According to the publication, in addition to the missile systems, the U.S. initiative to supply weapons to Ukraine through Europe may include sending radar stations, electronic warfare complexes, interceptor drones, and artillery.

Lithuania is joining the procurement of Patriots for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Vilnius will allocate 30 million euros for this, stated Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakalene.