Orbán: The Threat of a Third World War Continues to Grow

The threat of the third world war continues to intensify, and the international community must do everything possible to prevent it. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

As evidence, he cited survey results from six major countries, whose citizens consider the prospect of a new global conflict to be quite real.

"From what I observe in international politics, the entire world is feeling a cold foreboding of war. I must say, while such premonitions do not always lead to a storm, there are ominous shadows present. Some studies across Europe indicate that when asked whether a third world war will break out within the next 5-10 years, respondents answered affirmatively: 55% of the French, 50% of Spaniards, 46% of Italians, 45% of Americans, 41% of Britons, and 41% of Germans," Orbán noted.