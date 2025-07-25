Lukashenko: Belarusian Trade Sector Preserved Focus on People

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the workers and veterans of the trade industry on their professional holiday. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Throughout all times, trade has been more than just a service sector with its own economic laws, complex logistics, and mutually beneficial exchange of goods. It has been a process of lively communication, establishing strong connections between people, cities, countries, and even continents," the congratulation states.

The President emphasized that today, Belarus’s trade industry is a modern, multifaceted sector with retail chains, accessible stores, and online commerce offering a vast range of products. Nevertheless, it has preserved the most important aspect — a focus on the individual and meeting their needs.

"Preserve the traditions laid down by veterans, continuously improve the quality and culture of service, and build upon the achievements of Belarusian trade," urged the head of state. "On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and new successes in your work. May the best reward for your daily labor be the positive feedback of grateful customers."

