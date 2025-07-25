For the third time, the United States is withdrawing from UNESCO. A White House spokesperson stated that officials from the Trump administration opposed measures promoting "diversity, equality, and inclusion." They are also dissatisfied with what they perceive as UNESCO’s pro-Palestinian and pro-China bias.

Uncivilized conduct and the third attempt—high tensions: why is the U.S. once again exiting UNESCO? Let’s examine all the political elements and place them neatly.

The rivalry between the U.S. and Europe is escalating, and discord has seeped into the humanitarian sphere. President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the country from UNESCO, accusing the organization of "supporting divisive aims." According to the State Department, Washington will formally sever ties on December 31, 2026. The United States has already notified the organization’s leadership of this decision.

Tammy Bruce, a State Department representative, remarked:

"The days when unelected bureaucrats in Geneva tyrannized the American people are over. This is a good day. In cooperation with the Department of Health and Human Services, we have officially notified the World Health Organization of our rejection of the amendments to the International Health Regulations 2024, which would have become legally binding regardless of our withdrawal from the WHO. The U.S. has also informed the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization—UNESCO—of its decision to exit. Further participation in UNESCO no longer aligns with American national interests. UNESCO deals with issues that cause societal and cultural disagreements and pays excessive attention to the UN’s sustainable development goals and the globalist ideological agenda of international development, which conflicts with the policy of 'America First.'"

The U.S. has already exited the WHO and the Human Rights Council. Polls indicate that two-thirds of Americans view the UN negatively and do not consider international institutions effective. In February, Trump signed an executive order to review the U.S. involvement in the UN, criticizing its mismanagement and ineffectiveness. He also initiated an accelerated investigation into UNESCO’s activities, purportedly to uncover signs of "anti-American sentiment" and "bias against Israel."

Washington’s relationship with UNESCO resembles an emotional rollercoaster. In 1984, the Reagan administration severed ties with the organization, citing activities that contradicted American values. After a lengthy 19-year hiatus, relations were restored in 2003, but only briefly. In 2017, during his previous term, the Republican president again withdrew, accusing UNESCO of "long-standing anti-Israel bias." However, in 2023, under Biden, the United States rejoined the agency and even paid all outstanding dues.

Gao Jiaqun, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented:

"We note that UNESCO and several countries have expressed regret over the U.S. decision to withdraw once again. This marks the third time the U.S. has exited UNESCO. The country has long neglected its financial obligations. This is not the behavior expected of a major power. UNESCO’s goal is to foster international cooperation in education, science, and culture; to promote mutual understanding and the integration of civilizations; to support global peace; and to pursue shared development. China firmly supports UNESCO’s work."

According to The Guardian, UNESCO headquarters in Paris was preparing for a possible U.S. withdrawal during Trump’s second term. Meanwhile, journalists from The Times report that the U.S. exit will deliver a significant financial and symbolic blow to the Paris-based agency, which relies heavily on member state contributions to support its initiatives.