Thailand and Cambodia Agree on Ceasefire Under Direct Mediation by Trump

Phnom Penh and Bangkok have agreed on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire under the direct mediation of Donald Trump

Phnom Penh and Bangkok have agreed on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire under the direct mediation of Donald Trump, the Prime Minister of Cambodia announced.

Yesterday, hostilities drew dangerously close to popular Thai resorts — heavy artillery exchanges occurred within 200 kilometers of Phuket. The Cambodian army conducted a deep raid into Thai territory.

The number of civilian casualties is reported to be no less than thirty. Thailand has evacuated 130,000 people from its border area and declared martial law in eight provinces. Cambodians report shooting down a Thai F-16 fighter jet.